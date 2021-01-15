Self-styled Prophet Rapes 16-Year-Old Mother

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

BINGA: Police here have arrested a self-proclaimed prophet for rape after he allegedly waylaid a 16-year-old female in a field and had sexual intercourse with her on the pretext that he wanted to cure her daughter from an undisclosed ailment.

The complainant from Maacha village under Chief Sikalenge in Binga had approached Future Muchimba (32) because her child was unwell.

Muchimba is a known faith healer in the area.

However, on 01 January this year, Muchimba instructed the complainant to bring him guava and mango tree leaves at the field where he later raped her and disappeared.

Muchimba was not asked to plead to rape when he appeared before Binga magistrate Urgent Vundla.

He was remanded in custody to this Friday for routine remand.

Prosecutor, Quiet Mpofu said Muchimba raped the victim around 10 am in a field.

“On January 01, the complainant went to the accused person at around 7 am to consult as her baby was not feeling well. The complainant was told to bring guava and mango tree leaves to the accused person’s field to prepare a concoction. On the same day around 10 am the complainant returned with the said leaves which she handed over to Muchimba,” the prosecutor said.

Muchimba allegedly immediately grabbed the complainant by the hand and pushed her to the ground.

The complainant screamed for help, but there was no-one to rescue her and he raped her once without protection.

Muchimba walked away from the scene after committing the offence.

The complainant went home and narrated what had happened to her father who accompanied her to Binga Police Station to file a report.

Police followed up and arrested Muchimba while the victim was referred to Binga District Hospital for medical examination.