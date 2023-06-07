Self-styled prophets stash python in ‘congregants’ house in a cleansing scam

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO self-styled prophets have been arrested after stashing a python in a sick congregant’s house in Mbizo where they had gone to host a ‘cleansing ceremony’.

The suspects are Freedom Phiri (30) and Elias Magumise (34) both from Kwekwe.



The duo is being charged with contravening section 45 of the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 14.



Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed their arrest: “Police confirms receiving a report of unlawful possession of a python snake which occurred in Mbizo Kwekwe on 1 June 2023 around 1600hours.



“Allegations are that Nakai Gono aged 72 of Mbizo Kwekwe got ill and her daughter Stella Ziya aged 45 invited two spiritualists to pray. The two had once prayed for her in 2013 and she got healed”.

It has been gathered that the spiritualists then informed Stella that there was something in the house which was making her mother ill.



“As a result they requested for water and salt which was to be used to cast away the object making Nakai sick. It is alleged, as Stella was fetching water and salt, the two spiritualists took a python snake which was in their satchel and placed it behind a wardrobe which was in the house,” he said.



Mahoko said the complainant then got suspicious about the spiritualists actions when one of them vomited alcohol during the prayer session.



“This prompted the complainant to make a report to the police. Police attended the scene, arrested the suspects and recovered the python,” he added.



The snake has since been handed over to the City of Kwekwe Snake Park and investigations are underway.