Selmor Mtukudzi Named Diaspora Insurance Brand Ambassador

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

AWARD WINNING musician Selmor Mtukudzi has been appointed as the first ever female ambassador for Diaspora Insurance as part of the company’s international women’s month commemorations.

Diaspora Insurance specialises in the designing, marketing and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions targeted at African expatriates living and working in developed markets like UK, Australia, EU, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

It provides the bespoke Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan which guarantees a dignified send off to it’s clients and their loved ones.

Selmor joins industry colleagues Thomas Mapfumo and urban grooves singer Nox Guni who joined the United Kingdom headquartered insurance company as brand ambassadors earlier this year.

She is also billed to perform at the Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival UK set for April 15 and 16 and will share the stage with local music stars Winky D, Alick Macheso, Mambo Dhuterere, Jah Signal and Nox.

Diaspora Insurance founder, Jeff Madzingo said: “Selmor Mtukudzi is our first female Brand Ambassador at Diaspora Insurance and we are proud to have her join our team.

“As we commemorate women’s month this March and celebrate women from all walks of life it is imperative that we compliment their work. In the same vein we want to celebrate and thank all our women clients. Our success story would be non-existent without our women clients. Women made us and continue to anchor our growth.

“Our brand again believes in supporting the arts sector and this collaboration includes the Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival UK this April which marks our 10th anniversary where Selmor as one of our brand ambassador’s will perform alongside a coterie of Zimbabwean artists.”

Selmor Mtukudzi said: “I am flattered to be Diaspora Insurance’s first female brand ambassador. I am always happy to lend my voice to good causes which I believe this company was founded on.

“Partnerships are a good way of growing brands and I believe this relationship we have started together is one that will be mutually beneficial to the both of us.

“It is such a fundamental service that Diaspora Insurance is providing and I encourage everybody to sign up and be prepared for the worst day that is bound to happen to all of us. We are never ready for death but it is always a relief when it comes while we are prepared for the costs that may arise.”