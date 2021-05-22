Senior Cop, Wife Acquitted Over Gun Racketeering Charges

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP)’s officer-in-charge for Mashonaland West armoury, Inspector Clive Kadambure and wife, Shyness Kadambure have been acquitted of illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition.

The gun and ammunition were discovered in the family garden after police detectives raided the couple’s home in March.

The raid followed the arrest of two men on March 15 this year in Gonarezhou National Park while trying to smuggle six semi-automatic rifles into Mozambique through Sango Border Post.

Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo acquitted the couple after a full trial.

Defence lawyer Fortune Murisi of Murisi Law Firm argued that due to the nature of his duties and responsibilities, Kadambure was entitled to keeping ammunition without having a licence or certificate, an assertion confirmed by his colleagues who testified on behalf of the state.

Kadambure was arrested on March 17 and was denied bail alongside his breastfeeding wife and had to stand trial while detained at Chinhoyi Prison.

Numerous attempts to be admitted to bail flopped.

During trial proceedings, prosecutor Herald Matura contested that possession of ammunition, on its own, was a serious offence considering the circumstances leading to the discovery of the firearm and live bullets.

Matura averred the senior police officer was being linked to the recovered six semi-automatic rifles at Sango Border Post in Mwenezi where investigations were in progress under ZRP Mwenezi CR 57/03/21 and CID Mwenezi DR 18/03/21.

Shyness Kadambure, a teacher at Alaska Primary School, was dragged into the matter for hiding her husband’s CZ service pistol and 58 x .375 Honardy Ruger bullets in the couple’s garden in Hunyani suburb after getting wind he was wanted for gun crimes.

The CZ pistol and ammunition were recovered by police after Kadambure’s wife gave directions to where she had hidden them.

However, the state failed to prove beyond any reasonable doubt the pair’s link to the six recovered rifles that were destined for Mozambique, hence its acquittal.