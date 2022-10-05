Senior Harare lawyer convicted of trust funds theft, jailed 18 months

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A retired Harare lawyer Phineas Ngarava was Monday jailed after he was found guilty of embezzling US$13,500 trust funds and breaching an agreement with his client.

The former attorney was slapped with an 18 months jail term but will serve 10 months after Harare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini suspended eight months on condition of good behaviour.

Ngarava was convicted following a full trial during which he denied the allegations.

Prosecutors however, proved that on an unknown date to the Prosecutor but in December 2016 at Fidelity Life Tower, Ngarava violated a trust agreement with his client Humundivenga Matsveru.

The court heard that Ngarava instead of holding the proceeds from the sale of Stand 258 Engineering, Highfield, Harare amounting to $13 521, 50 cash, unlawfully and intentionally converted the funds to his own use.