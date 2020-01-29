Senior Passport Officer In Court For Raping Fellow Worker

By Tonderai Saharo

MASVINGO: A provincial accounting officer stationed at the passport offices here has appeared in court facing charges of raping a female colleague at the Registrar General’s offices.

Julius Chimombe denied the charges when he appeared before Masvingo Regional Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga.

However, Prosecutor Liberty Hove told the court that Chimombe raped the complainant on different occasions at the end of 2017 at the passport offices. The victim, aged 37, failed to report the matter in time fearing for her job and to save her marriage.

The court heard that each time Chimombe abused his subordinate, he would brag that he was a highly connected individual with links in the police force, Judiciary and could make life for the victim miserable if she ever revealed the abuse to anyone. He also threatened to fire the woman if she exposed the crime.

The woman said after her last abuse, she went to report the matter to the station provincial registrar, one Mr. Mahuni and the provincial registrar, a Mrs Chasi, but the matter was swept under the carpet in unclear circumstances.

She said Chasi confided in her that the Masvingo passport office was seized with several rape allegations and there was nothing she could do to rectify the issue.

The court also heard that the provincial registrar encouraged the woman to continue doing her job as if nothing had happened .

The two officials have since been summoned to testify in court when the matter resumes on 6 February.



The matter only came to light after the complainant received a transfer letter and consulted her lawyer if the movement was procedural before telling the legal counsel about the sexual abuses at the workplace.

She was advised to make a police report leading to the arrest of Chimombe.