Senior Zapu Officials Question Late VP Nkomo Son’s Presidential Ambitions

By Leopold Munhende

LIBERATION movement ZAPU spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa and secretary-general Strike Mkandla have questioned the motive behind the presidential ambitions of late Vice President Joshua Nkomo’s son, Sibangilizwe.

Zapu is set to hold its elective congress in August to replace its late president Dumiso Dabengwa who died two years ago.

The elections have been postponed several times due to Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

Sibangilizwe, who had been running two Trusts founded by the Nkomo family, resigned from the positions recently to pursue a career in politics with the aim of taking over leadership of the Zapu formed by his father in 1961.

However, Maphosa and Mkandla both presidential aspirants, believe Sibangilizwe is not eligible to contest for the top party post.

“Umntaka Commander akasilo Commander #ZapuPeoplesCongress2021,” said Maphosa in a post on Facebook Friday morning. This means the son of a commander is not a commander.

Stakes are against Sibangilizwe with sources confiding in NewZimbabwe.com that he might be disqualified from contesting as he did not fulfil all requirements, including being a card-carrying member for five consecutive years.

“He will be vetted and cleared first before running for the presidency,” a source told NewZimbabwe.com.

In a separate statement, Mkandla said; “People were not invited to take over leadership, they began doing things until they became leaders in their own right. There was no anointment of leaders because they came from somewhere or were children of someone. They did things in order to become leaders of this movement.

“We have to decide where we are going as an organisation and of course one of the tenets of succession is that it is open to anyone who is a bona-fide member of Zapu, they can contest for Zapu leadership subject to rules,” said Mkandla.

“In 2020, the leadership decided that to lead Zapu at a presidential level, you must have been a member for at least five years, to become a national executive member, you need three years so that we do not get confused with people coming in today and thinking they can re-invent the party.”

Mkandla, who trained with the late Dabengwa in Zambia, was co-opted into the Zapu leadership after its 2010 congress.