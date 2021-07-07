Sentry: Genuine Inquiry Or Case Of Sour Grapes?

AFRICANS are known for rallying behind their own when he or she raises to take on the world in any discipline, be it sport, business or entrepreneurship.

For instance, at the ongoing European Football Tournament, many Africans were rallying behind the French national team for the simple reason that it has the most black players in its team.

The same goes for successful entrepreneurs, especially those who have invested in their countries have been making the headlines even competing with the world’s business giants.

Strive Masiiwa, Aliko Dangote, Patric Motsepe, Bare some of the names that come to mind.

Since time immemorial, Africans have not been noticed in the business world, it has always been the Americans and Europeans who scrambled to do business in Africa.

What is worrying, though, is the tendency to besmirch successful Africans, latest of which is the now popular Sentry report which is a result of an investigation unit specially designed for African successful businesspeople.

Some analysts have averred that it is one of the many means by the super powers to protect their supremacy advance a detestable neo-colonialism agenda, moreso with millions of dollars poured in willing organisations and individuals to serve this purpose.

Tycoon Kuda Tagwirei, for instance, became the latest target of this American unit.

Being ever so enigmatic, which has in a way not helped his own cause, Tagwirei has kept his business empire away from the public eye.

Historian Walter Rodney summed it all up in is enduring work, How Europe Underdeveloped Africa, in which he unequivocally lays bare the plunder of African resources and personnel, starting with slave trade going to colonialism and now neocolonialism.

One thing stands out here. The man has been at the receiving end of incessant vilification and has even been sanctioned, but he at least deserves some credit for investing back in communities, just like his forerunners like Masiyiwa do.

He has helped in the fight against Covid-19, improving the situation at Arundel Hospital which has 32 beds, Parirenyatwa Hospital Covid Centre with 60 beds, UBH Covid Centre with 40 beds.

In all these hospitals people are being admitted and treated for free.

His donations in the health sector are also outstanding.

The Sentry report, in this case, raises a major talking point which every African ought to pose: Is it a genuine and empirical inquiry or a case of sour grapes?