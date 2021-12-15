Sergio Aguero: Barcelona Striker Formally Announces Retirement From Football

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SERGIO Aguero has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 33-year-old held a press conference in Barcelona on Wednesday to confirm he had taken the decision to call time on his illustrious playing career after suffering chest pains on his second start for the La Liga giants back in October.

Aguero had moved to the Camp Nou on a free transfer after a trophy-laden ten-year spell at Manchester City in which he lifted four Premier League titles alongside a raft of cup trophies.

Only Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole have scored more goals in England’s elite competition than Aguero (184) and he formed part of the Argentina squad who lost to Germany in 2014 World Cup final, alongside winning their first Copa America in 28 years in the summer.

Starting his career with Independiente in 2003, he moved to Atletico Madrid in 2006, winning the Europa League before joining City in 2011.