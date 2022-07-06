Serial armed robbery gang’s glory days cut short  

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 30-year-old woman and her four male colleagues, believed to be the gang of armed robbers who had been terrorising Chitungwiza residents, Tuesday appeared before a Harare magistrate charged with six counts of robbery.

The five, Tatenda Yasini (30), Stephen Mahachi (48), Collen Mudyiwa (35), Cephas Kamutsana (34) and Learnmore Chitombo (28), appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda and were not asked to plead.

They were remanded in custody to July 20, 2022.

The court heard that on March 12 this year, the crew allegedly broke into a house in Zengeza, Chitungwiza, while armed with an unidentified pistol and machetes.

While inside, they allegedly pointed a gun at Caroline Tembekire and her children, ordering them to lie down.

They allegedly tied the family with electric cables, covered them with a blanket before stealing cash and valuables worth US$1 800.

A month later, they allegedly broke into a house in Rockview, Chitungwiza, where they stole valuables worth US$500.

In another count, it is alleged the gang broke into another house in Zengeza 5, where they pointed a gun at Tsitsi Mangwende and her sister, demanding cash.

“They allegedly searched the house and took US$460 and some groceries.

On June 4, they allegedly went to St Mary’s Chitungwiza, where they broke into a house through a bedroom window armed with axes.

“While inside they allegedly threatened to attack the owner of the house if he did not give them cash and he told them that the money was inside a car which was in the garage,” read court papers.

One of them proceeded to the garage, searched the car and took US$6 000.

They later searched the wife’s vehicle and took US$22.

After several minutes of assaulting the husband, they allegedly searched the house and stole electric gadgets and then drove off with the husband’s Honda fit vehicle.

Value of the property they stole from this particular house was worth over US$14 732.

On June 15 they broke into a house not mentioned in the state papers and took US$1 470 plus electrical gadgets.

It is alleged that two of the robbers dragged the house maid into a bedroom, where they took turns to rape her.

They then loaded their loot into the complainant’s Land Rover vehicle and drove off.