Serial Burglar Arrested After Dropping Loot, Jailed 30 months

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A HABITUAL housebreaker recently dropped property he had stolen from a Chinhoyi family, giving away his identity, which led to his arrest the following day, and subsequent incarceration.

Freddy Dowa (39) who resides in Cherima, Chinhoyi was exposed after he lost grip of a satchel containing stolen goods that were later examined and showed his matching fingerprints on them.

Among the stolen property were cellphones, television sets and a decoder.

Chinhoyi magistrate Tapiwa Banda recently convicted and sentenced Dowa to an effective 30-month imprisonment on two counts of housebreaking.

The court had slapped Dowa with 24 months in jail before suspending six months for five years.

However, the magistrate brought into effect 12 months that were previously suspended over a similar case of unlawful entry.

In the first count, the state led by Review Nikisi told the court that between 20 and 21 October last year and at 1214 Hunyani Section in Chinhoyi, Dowa broke into Linda Katikayi’s home where he stole a Samsung J7 Prime Mini, an Itel A14 and Itel A16, all valued at US$280.

On count two, the court heard that on the same night, Dowa proceeded to 1152 Hunyani Section, Chinhoyi and forcibly entered Melody Longwe’s residence while she was asleep and stole a 42-inch Sony LCD television, a Sony TV set, a remote control unit, a power pack and an open-view decoder, which were in the lounge.

As he left the premises Dowa dropped a pair of red sports shoes and a satchel in Longwe’s neighbour’s yard.

The bag contained cellphones, a decoder, remote control, wheel spanner, pliers, screw driver, cigarettes and sweets.

Longwe, who owns Nini Delly Takeaways at Chinhoyi main rank, heard an unusual noise outside and alerted her brother. The two went outside to investigate and noticed the shoes and satchel in their neighbour’s yard.

Longwe went back into her house to check if everything was intact but realised her 42-inch Sony LCD television set was missing.

The matter was reported at Chemagamba Police Station and investigations led to Dowa’s arrest at Chinhoyi main rank the following day.