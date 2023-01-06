Serial burglar arrested, faces 11 unlawful entry charges

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a serial burglar who was terrorising Bulawayo residents.

Thembinkosi Prince Ndlovu is being charged with 11 counts of unlawful entry.

It is alleged that he stole goods worth over US$2,730 and ZAR44 220 from different houses in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park Suburb.

ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

He said Ndlovu committed the alleged offences between April 22 and December 31 last year.

Ndlovu was arrested following the recovery of a cell phone stolen from one of the victims.

The suspect has implicated one Howard Marange (32) as his accomplice.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Thembinkosi Ndlovu after recovering one of the stolen cellphones which had been sold to a Cowdray Park resident. Thembinkosi implicated Howard Marange, leading to his arrest.

“The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen property including groceries, two 32 inch television sets, two solar panels, three gas cylinders and a radio, among other valuables, all worth US$2320 and ZAR 44 220,”said Nyathi.

The two are due to appear in court.