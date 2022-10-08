Serial fraudster back in the dock barely a month after release on bail

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

HARARE: A 60-year old con artist Adonis Juleka was Thursday dragged back to court on fraud charges barely a month after she was released on bail on the same charges.

Juleka appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda and was remanded in custody awaiting bail hearing.

The State opposed bail.

According to court papers, on an unknown date last month, Juleka convinced an unnamed victim that she could process her mother’s visa.

She did this on the pretext that she was a travel agent.

The victim gave Juleka US$520 for the processing of the said visa.

She then failed to deliver leading to her arrest.

Juleka was on August 31 released on bail in a related case.

When she arrived at the magistrates court Thursday, Juleka passed out but it was reported that she faked illness.