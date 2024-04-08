Serial fraudster siphons CBZ bank depositors’ accounts

By Staff Reporter

A HABITUAL criminal, who had the audacity to walk into a CBZ branch to withdraw various amounts of money from unsuspecting depositors’ accounts, will be sentenced today, Monday, April 8.

Lovejoy Nyamande (age not given) of Masona village in Seke communal lands, was last week convicted of five counts for fraud when he appeared at Harare Magistrates Court.

The State proved that on two consecutive days, March 13 and 14 this year, accused person used a forged national identity card belonging to first complainant and withdrew US$1,000 from CBZ on both occasions.

Court heard that in three instances, also in March, Nyamande used same modus operandi and siphoned US$1,000 on all occasions from a different CBZ account belonging to another depositor.

The criminal activity came to light on March 27 when second complainant received a notification of a withdrawal he had not transacted at all, thereby raising his suspicion.

He then approached the bank on April 2, accompanied by his personal assistant.

It was averred that while inside the bank, second complainant and his aide were shown a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage inorder to identify the fraudster.

Instinctively, second complainant’s personal assistant stepped out of the premises and coincidentally bumped into Nyamande walking into the bank.

Alarm was raised leading to Nyamande’s dramatic arrest whilst in possession of forged IDs and bank withdrawal slips bearing particulars of two complainants.