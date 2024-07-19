‘Serial killer’ fatally stabs man for refusing to share cigarette 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A MURDER suspect out on bail has allegedly committed another heinous stabbing resulting in the death of a Chinhoyi man following a dispute over a cigarette.

Tatenda Mutamba (29) of Gadzema, Chinhoyi has been arrested over the death of Stewart Nyasha Mbewe (32) of Chitambo suburb, who was laid to rest at White City Cemetery Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West spokesperson, Inspector lan Kohwera confirmed the tragedy to NewZimbabwe.com.

“On July 14, 2024, in the wee hours, the now deceased had a misunderstanding with an accused person outside Varsity Night Club at Gadzema bus terminus. This was after the now-deceased refused to share a cigarette with Mutamba.

“Now deceased was stabbed with an object suspected to be a knife on the right hip and buttocks. Following the stabbing, the assailant disappeared from the scene and left the victim lying in a pool of blood.

“The victim was discovered at the scene around 0530hours by an informant who happened to be his relative and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries around 1400hours,” said Kohwera.

Police attended the scene to conduct investigations which are still ongoing ahead of the suspect’s expected court appearance soon.

Mutamba alongside accomplices Tinashe Pamhidzai (20) and Blessing Kandero (26) were in June 2023 arrested and dragged to court for killing a 40-year-old Chinhoyi man, Munyaradzi Mahwine.

This followed their dramatic arrest at a traditional healer’s shrine, where they sought to fend off the avenging spirits of the dead man. The trio was found in possession of dangerous weapons including an okapi knife, machete and catapults.

They later appeared before Magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing murder charges.

The State’s case was that on June 18, 2023, accused persons, acting in common purpose with accomplices Lazarus Machaya, and others only identified as Nice and Godknows, connived to use violence to steal from lone pedestrians at night.

The court heard at around 11 pm, the six-man gang proceeded to a secluded place on the outskirts of the Hunyani section, opposite the Chafa bottle store and lay ambush.

The squad pounced on the passer-by, Mahwine and his unidentified colleague, and started manhandling the pair demanding cash, before stabbing the now deceased on the right thigh once with a knife.

The victim started screaming thereby attracting the attention of police officers on patrol who rushed to the scene prompting the assailants to flee into the darkness.

The cops found Mahwine unconscious while bleeding excessively from a deep wound. He later died at the scene before getting any professional medical assistance.