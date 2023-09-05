Serial murderer targeting homeless people admits to crime, remanded in custody

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A suspected murderer, Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu (20), who is accused of killing five homeless people in Harare appeared in court Tuesday admitting to all counts he is facing.

Ndlovu, also homeless, appeared before Harare magistrate, Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in police custody after they asked for more time to allow him to make indications on how he committed the offences.

He is facing five murder counts and an attempted murder charge.

While asking for his further detention, the investigating officer (IO) said there were some weapons that were used which are yet to be recovered through the accused’s indications.

“Because of these outstanding things, the police need more time with him. If the application is granted he will return to court on September 7 for initial appearance,” said the IO.

Ndlovu however protested going back into police hands adding that there was no need to waste the court’s time by making indications.

“I am opposed to the application. There is no need or reason for us to do all that process because I’m admitting to the allegations. I’m not denying them,” he said.

However, the magistrate granted the police more time with him saying he was “in safe hands.”

“For completeness of record he must be taken for indications, so I will grant the application,” said the magistrate.

Ndlovu would rip open the bodies of the victims and remove some parts in suspected ritual murders.

The first body believed to be of a man in his 30s was found on August 28 with his penis missing at the intersection of Simon Muzenda and George Silundika streets.

On September 1, another body was found with severe head injuries near First Capital Bank at the intersection of Innez Terrace Road and Robert Mugabe street.

Two days later, investigators responded to reports of a dead body on a flight of stairs in a building at Nelson Mandela and 7th Street in the Avenues area.