Serial rapist robber jailed 85 years ending reign of terror

By Staff Reporter

A CRIMINAL that wreaked havoc in Harare’s Glenview area, where he raped and robbed victims, was recently sentenced to 85 years in prison.

Crispen Bonda aged 35 initially appeared before Harare Magistrate Clever Tsikwa facing 30 counts ranging from rape, robbery and unlawful entry.

Of the multiple counts, 15 counts were withdrawn before plea while four were withdrawn after plea.

Following his conviction last week, Bonda was slapped with total 85 years imprisonment of which 10 years were suspended on condition of good behaviour while two years will run concurrently with other sentences for rape and unlawful entry. He will, therefore, serve an effective 73 years’ imprisonment.

In one of the counts during his reign of terror that spanned nearly five years, Bonda raped a 43-year-old woman, who later fell pregnant and went on to give birth to a child after refusing to terminate the pregnancy.

Prosecutor Tendai Tapi averred that on December 27, 2021, at around 1930hours, accused person armed himself with an iron bar, knife, screwdriver and torch.

He waylaid complainant who was walking home from work enroute to Churu farm. When she was approaching Glenview 4 shopping centre, she met Bonda, who offered to escort her claiming he was also going to the same destination.

Court heard that on reaching a wooded area near the farm, Bonda suddenly took a cloth which he forcibly inserted into the woman’s mouth, pushed her to the ground and she fell unconscious before raping her. After a while victim regained consciousness and discovered she had been raped but did not tell anyone.

On March 19, 2022, complainant discovered she was pregnant and proceeded to ZRP Glenview where she lodged a report of rape. Police advised her to terminate the pregnancy, but she refused citing she could experience complications and that her religion forbids abortion.

It was also heard in court that Bonda raped minors with the youngest victim being aged 10.