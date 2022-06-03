Serial thief in court for terrorising shop owners

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 44-year-old man from Epworth has appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, answering charges of several counts of theft and unlawful entry.

Edward Muhenyeri targeted shops in Harare’s central business district (CBD), with his biggest loot so far being theft of 100 pairs of shoes.

It is alleged that on February 10, Muhenyeri stole 30 dresses, 20 pairs of trousers, two HP laptops and US$500 from a shop along Robert Mugabe Way.

Muhenyeri allegedly gained entrance into the shop by removing a roof sheet.

He repeated the same trick at another shop along Rezende Street.

While inside, he allegedly stole 20 dresses.

Prosecutors further allege that in April, Muhunyeri went to that same shop, used the same skill to gain entry and allegedly stole 100 pairs of shoes, 6 comforters, 8 rompers and 12 baby sets.

Muhenyeri was caught on May 29 when he tried to steal again from a shop along Robert Mugabe Way.

He is alleged that he entered the building the same way he had done to others before, but this time the alarm systems alerted security guards who apprehended him and took him to Harare Central police station.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.