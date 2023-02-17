Serial winner Pasuwa honoured in Malawi

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors and Dynamos coach Calisto Pasuwa has been rewarded for yet another successful season at Malawian giants Nyasa Big Bullets after he was named Coach of the Season at the 2022 Malawian Super League awards held on Wednesday.

Pasuwa, who has achieved unprecedented success in Malawi, was honoured after guiding Nyasa Big Bullets to a fourth successive league title.

Pasuwa’s league title success comes barely three weeks after he led Bullets to the FA Cup.

The Zimbabwean gaffer has now won eight successive league titles in Zimbabwe and Malawi to underline his status as one of the country’s most successful coaches.

Prior to his move to Malawi, the legendary Pasuwa won four league championships with Zimbabwean football giants Dynamos between 2011 to 2014, a feat he has now remarkably replicated with Nyasa Big Bullets.

Pasuwa also guided the Zimbabwe Warriors to qualification for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations during his tenure as national team coach.

Last season Pasuwa’s Bullets were crowned the winners of the Malawian championship after amassing 73 points, to finish a massive 10 points ahead of the eventual runners-up Blue Eagles.

In the process Pasuwa’s side set a new record for the highest season points tally for a championship winning side in Malawian topflight football as they surpassed the previous record of 71-point tally achieved in the 2018 season.

The Blantyre-based team also netted the highest number of goals, 69, and conceded only 21 to finish top of the table with a 48-goal difference.