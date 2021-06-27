Service Delivery In Zimbabwe Under Rapid Decline – ZIMCODD

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

SERVICE delivery in Zimbabwe has been tremendously declining while public officials continue to siphon public resources, a report revealed.

This is an observation contained in a Situational Report on Public Resource Management by Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD).

“Public Resources Management is at the core of national growth and development. As such, a country with good public resources management tends to have competitive advantage over a country with poor public resources management.

“It follows that a country which manages its public resources prudently has effective public service delivery as compared to one with bad public governance,” said ZIMCODD.

The report cited a case of ZINARA`s finance manager who had no qualification to head the institution’s finance except for a theology diploma.

“This is a clear indication to factors which are militating against organisational capacity and for robust service delivery.

“ZINARA scandal points to the level of corruption and impunity in the public sector with clear disregard of service provision,” said ZIMCODD.

The civic rights group said the nature of service delivery in most districts in the country has been dilapidating with refuse collection being done once or twice a month or not at all, while water shortages and sewer bursts threaten public health.

“In Victoria Falls, the Town Clerk was arrested on allegations of corruption, bribery and abuse of office by ZACC while in Chiredzi, the Town Engineer and Town Planner were arrested on allegations of corruption and abuse of office which undermined service delivery.

“They were, however, acquitted by the regional magistrate despite the fact that they deprived the communities of resources which were supposed to be used for the betterment of service delivery,” further reads the report.

ZIMCODD however acknowledged the credit given to the country by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in managing the pandemic and vaccination.

Zimbabwe was ranked 7th in Africa in terms of managing the pandemic through vaccinations.

“Furthermore, it is imperative to note that, one cannot discuss service delivery and not talk of the health sector especially in a context where the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While there are many anomalies to discuss in the health sector ranging from corruption, bribery, nepotism, political interference to mention but a few, it is imperative to acknowledge the credit given to the country by the World Health Organisation in managing the pandemic and vaccination,” said ZIMCODD.

The civic rights group, however, implored government to double its effort in revamping the health sector which is in a dire situation as evidenced by dilapidating equipment.

The report adds, “At the same time, efforts should be made by the government to revamp the health sector which is in a dire situation as evidenced by dilapidating equipment at central hospitals. Their inability to handle some cases which are then referred to mission hospitals such as Karanda mission hospital needs to be addressed.”

The report also revealed that public transport has become problematic with the government strengthening its iron grip on the transport sector as a way of reasserting its monopoly.

“Public transport has become problematic with the government strengthening its iron grip on the transport sector as a way of exacting its monopoly and putting a leash on other players which it accuses of sabotage and furthering the agenda of opposition party through hiking transport fees.

“In as much as the ban of private players has culminated in the decrease in transport prices it is critical to note that it has also led to transport shortages and challenges.

“It also impedes upon efforts to manage the pandemic as there will be no social distancing at bus terminuses,” said the report.