Seven Killed In Masvingo Road Accident

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SEVEN people were killed in Masvingo on New Year’s Day in a road accident while four others have been hospitalised, police have confirmed.

The accident happened along Masvingo-Topora Road with six people, including the driver, dying on the spot and the other passenger in hospital.

“A fatal accident which occurred at the 43km peg along the Masvingo-Topora Road on 1st January 2022 at about 1430 hours, in which seven people died while five others were injured,” national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement Sunday.

“Circumstances are that a motorist who was driving a Nissan Caravan vehicle travelling towards Masvingo town, with 11 passengers on board, lost control of the vehicle and veered off the right side.

“The vehicle rammed onto a tree leading to the death of six people on the spot, including the driver, with one person dying upon admission at Masvingo General Hospital.”

The dead have been identified as Blessed Paradzai (22), Nomore Manyengavana (21), Wisdom Paradzai (17, Adwin Paradzai (18), Vitalis Chikati (19), Joseph Mudyambwa (18), and Washington Mhikuro (17).