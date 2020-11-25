Seven member machete gang terrorises shop owners

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A seven-man gang of armed robbers pounced on a business centre at Chikuti, making off with loads of cash, cell phones and clothing items in a single night.

Two of the robbers, Bezel Bamu (32) of Alstar farm in Alaska and Frank Biza of Farm 4, Zviyambe in Hwedza on Monday appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Lisah Mutendereki facing three counts of robbery.

The pair was remanded in custody to 7 December 2020.

The State’s case, led by Eugene Moyo, is that on 17 November 2020 and at village 18 River Range shops at around 2am, the two, together with five accomplices still at large, went to Courage Moyo’s house.

They found Moyo asleep with his wife Clara Musariri.

Armed with machetes, they then forced-open the door before demanding cash.

They then ransacked the house and stole US$950, ZW$500, two Itel cell phones, and various clothing items.

In count two, the court heard that the gang went to Francisco Sundi’s residence and found him asleep together with his wife Esther Green.

They then struck Green with a machete on the shoulder and back.

Green gathered courage and disarmed one of the robbers of his machete, but she was overpowered by other gang members.

The court further heard that the gang ransacked the house and took US$490, ZW$240 and an Itel 2160 cellphone.

On the third count, the gang proceeded to Jonasi Guvamombe’s house and bludgeoned him with a machete before demanding money.

The robbers then took US$1 500 and two Itel cellphones.

Guvamombe sustained a deep laceration on the head.

The investigating police officer, detective constable Sturvesant Nsapato opposed the granting of bail saying accused persons were likely to commit other crimes as they had a propensity of breaking the law.