Sewer Tunnel Poses Hazard To Bulawayo Residents

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE rehabilitation of Bulawayo’s Charlotte Crescent sewer trunk main and the deep tunnel outflow sewer at Aiselby farm is posing a serious hazard to inhabitants and properties located along the trench.

The city embarked on the Deep Sewer Rehabilitation project in March 2016.

The project came to a standstill in August 2018 after the Contractor of the project, Tzircalle Brothers abandoned it following a dispute on the classification of excavated materials.

According to a recent council report, the affected residents have already lost several domesticated animals such as dogs, chickens and cats as a result of the tunnels.

“The Deep Section open excavations has an average depth of 12 metres and width of 14 metres which present a serious hazard to humans, animals and pets in the vicinity of the works.

“This brings about public and property safety when the deep excavations are not battered back or supported and not fenced off to prevent access to humans and animals,” reads the report.

According to the report, the council has already set up an Inter-Departmental Committee to assess the damage that has already occurred, and the potential hazard posed by the open excavation.

“Along the entire open excavation, there are properties whose structures such as jojo tanks, cottages, boundary walls, septic tanks are about to collapse or have already collapsed into the trench.

“There are about four properties that are affected by the open excavation along the works. The immediate property that is affected is on lot 1 of lot 3 of Klaas Babakani owned by Mr and Mrs Manyonga.

“The property has been dealt with and a report to Finance and Development Committee will be submitted by the Town Planning Department recommending swap/compensation.

“The remaining three properties have either collapsed durawall or about to collapse,” the report further stated.