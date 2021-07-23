 Sha Sha Dominates SA Amapiano Awards Nominations

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOUTH African-based amapiano songstress, Sha Sha born Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro has dominated the inaugural South African Amapiano Music Awards with four nominations.

The South African Amapiano Music Awards are the debut official awards dedicated to the genre which now rules entertainment in the neighbouring country.

Sha Sha has been selected in the Best Amapiano Music Video for her music video, Woza, Best Amapiano Live Vocal Performance, Best Amapiano Vocalist, and Best Female Amapiano Artist categories.

In the Best Amapiano Music Video category she will battle against Kamo Mphela’s Nkulunkulu, Focalistic’s Ke Star, DJ Zandimaz Emthandweni, Major League DJs, Abidoza, and Mpho Sebina’s Dinaledi.

For the Best Amapiano Live Vocal Performance, she was selected alongside Samthing Soweto, Daliwonga, Sir Trill, and Boohle.

For the Best Amapiano Vocalist alongside Boohle, Samthing Soweto, Soulful G, and Lady Du and for Best Amapiano Female Artist alongside Boohle, Dbn Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Lady Du.

Zimbabwean-born music producer, DJ Zandimaz also secured nominations in the Best Amapiano Music Video for Emthandweni and Best Amapiano Female DJ/Act.

Award winners will be voted for by fans through an SMS system across all 20 categories.

An artist that will come out at the top of each category will receive R10 000 prize money while the song of the year will scoop R50 000.