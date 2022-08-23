Sha Sha eyes redemption at Fiesta Fiesta after Vic Falls carnival snub  

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

AMAPIANO queen, Sha Sha, will be back in the country as headline act at the Fiesta Fiesta’s final chapter of Amapiano edition on September 4.

This comes after the ‘Tender Love’ songbird pulled a no show at this year’s Victoria Falls Carnival, prompting organisers to sue her and the Scorpion Kings for half a million Rands.

Sha Sha, born Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro, will play in Zimbabwe for the first time since parting ways with her management, a change she implied had resulted in her failing to show up.

In an apology to fans she had written “I am at a moment that marks the end of some things but the wonderful beginning of others too and in the middle of it all, I was unable to fulfil my commitment to be part of the carnival.”

The Fiesta Fiesta Amapiano gig will be held at the Alex Sports Club in Harare.

The event will wrap up a series of amapiano shows that have attracted luminaries in the genre, including Young Stunna, DBN Gogo and Uncle Waffles.

Organiser, Chucknosis, said it was time to move to other music genres despite tremendous success of the Amapiano edition.

“We want to introduce new concepts to keep events exciting. This is why we have decided it was the right time to close the Amapiano chapter and start a new one.”