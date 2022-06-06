Sha Sha finally apologises for Vic Falls Carnival snub

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

SOUTH AFRICA based amapiano queen, Sha Sha, has apologised to fans for pulling a no-show at the annual Vic Falls Carnival held a month ago.

The BET award winning songbird, together with amapiano giants Scorpion Kings, did not show up for the carnival where they were billed to perform as headline acts despite receiving payments, hotel and flight bookings from the promoter.

Her apology comes after the Vic Falls Carnival organiser wrote a letter of demand for half a million rands to the trio.

In a statement, Sha Sha, born Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro, apologised, saying a plan was in place to make it up to her fans.

The statement reads: “Hello to all my friends and fans who attended this year’s Vic Falls Carnival. I would like to apologise to you, and to the festival too, for not attending this year’s edition.

“Over the past few months, there have been a lot of changes in my environment. A lot of you might have noticed my silence on social media too.

“It’s important that I share with you all that, right now, I’m at a moment that marks the end of some things but the wonderful beginnings of others too.

“In the middle of it all, I was unable to fulfil my commitment to be part of the carnival”.

She added: “I know this caused a lot of disappointment, but I am asking you to please trust me to make it up to you.

“My team and I are working hard to come up with a new plan, together with the festival organisers, who have been incredibly patient and supportive.

“I hope we can announce our plans, alongside some even more exciting news, in the weeks to come. I can’t wait to perform for all of you. Love to everyone.”