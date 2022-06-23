Sha Sha joins SA artist management company

Spread This News

By musicinafrica.net

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean amapiano singer Sha Sha has signed an artist management deal with South African company Black Major.

She joins local artists Sho Madjozi, DJ Lag, Bokani Dyer, Bongeziwe Mabandla, BCUC and Radio Sechaba, among others.

The deal will see the ‘Tender Love’ hitmaker broaden her music and live performances in southern Africa, with a number of international tours planned later this year. It comes ahead of the release of her ‘iPiano’ video featuring Kamo Mphela and Felo Le Tee on 24 June. This will be followed by a number of new singles, leading up to the release of her new album I’m Alive on 26 August.

“Sha Sha has an amazing voice and is a great songwriter,” Black Major’s Sevi Spanoudi told Music In Africa. “Her potential is infinite. There is a lot we will do together. We also really like Charmaine [Sha Sha’s real name], the person that she is day to day. I am grateful to 1boyWanda, the extremely talented photographer who has shot all her upcoming album campaign material, for brining us together.”

Spanoudi said Sha Sha had ticked all the boxes before singing with the management company, including authenticity, exportability, ambition and the ability to connect with her fan base.

“We go through a series of discussions and find points of alignments in our vision for the artist,” she added. “When it comes to development of artists, we get approached literally by hundreds of artists throughout the year and only one or two make it to our roster every year.”

Sha Sha, who is the first Zimbabwean artist to win a BET award, launched her music career at the age of 19 in 2013. She collaborated with leading producers DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and singer Samthing Soweto on her debut EP Blossom. As a result, she has earned the ‘Queen of Amapiano‘ title.

She won a SAMA for Record of the Year in 2020 for ‘Akulaleki’ alongside Samthing Soweto, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. She has also received SAMA nominations for Best Collaboration for the runaway hits ‘Love You Tonight’ and ‘Tender Love’.