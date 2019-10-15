Shamed man hangs self after squandering money on booze

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

Victoria Falls: An irresponsible man here, who spent money on beer, neglecting his wife and six-year-old son, recently hanged himself from a tree at his parents’ garden after being rebuked by his family.

Darlington Tshuma (31), who was still staying at his parents’ house in Mkhosana, decided to take his own life after his mother Sithandazile Tshuma told him to man up and rent a place for his wife and son.

Tshuma, a known drunkard in the resort town, allegedly hanged himself with a piece of wire around this past week after spending the whole day drinking beer at a nearby bar.

Tshuma allegedly committed suicide in full view of his wife and young sister while his stepfather and mother had gone to the police station to seek help as he had been threatening to kill himself.

His mother accused him of being irresponsible as he would spend all money on beer without buying food for his wife and son.

“He had attempted suicide on two occasions before after we scolded him for his careless, irresponsible life. On Tuesday he went to drink beer in the morning and returned at 8pm whereupon he told us that he was going to kill himself because we don’t like him.

“He would claim that we don’t love him each time we rebuked him for excessive drinking and wayward behaviour. On Tuesday, I told him to learn from his young brother who is renting his own place and uses his money responsibly and he got angry saying we were abusing him,” said Sithandazile Tshuma.

Tshuma and his young brother were assistant builders where they helped their stepfather who is a qualified builder.

On the fateful night, NewZimbabwe.com was told, neighbours ignored when they heard Tshuma’s wife and young sister screaming for help as they (neighbours) assumed that the now deceased was in his usual drunken stupors.

They were shocked when they were later told that Tshuma had hanged himself in the garden.

Police recovered the body and took it to the mortuary for post-mortem.