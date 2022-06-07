SHAMEFUL: Zanu PF youths mock former Tsvangirai adviser’s death   

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

RULING Zanu PF youths Monday threw all etiquette out the window, and went in overdrive mocking the late Alex Magaisa, former adviser to ex-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

Magaisa died Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Zimbabwean academic being mourned across the political divide is revered as a sober critic of the Zanu PF regime and great thinker.

Former Zanu PF acting youth league deputy secretary, Tendai Chirau, party director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi and newly elected provincial member, Taurai Kandishaya, took to Twitter and Facebook, describing the late Magaisa as ‘toxic’.

Kandishaya is famed for threatening to forcibly takeover journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s goat project and his long standing tiff with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president, Tendai Biti.

“He was not my favorite blogger, because I did not agree with his views, which I believe are subjective and meant to advance an agenda that does not build a nation,” said Chirau.

“The negativity he churned out was too toxic.

“Be that as it may, I am saddened by his death, I wanted him to live longer so that he would see more development which is being brought by the new dispensation.”

Having been a top MDC-T official, Magaisa was very critical of not just President Emmerson Mnangagwa, but also his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

After chaos erupted in the MDC-T, Magaisa took a back seat and reverted to his trade in law.

He later joined the University of Kent, where he taught law.

“He concentrated his efforts on criticising Zanu PF, instead of regular medical check ups. Check your health first before criticizing Zanu PF” said Kandishaya.

Mugwadi, who at one point had to apologise after using untoward language in an interview on SABC News, said Magaisa’s views stunk.

“His tweets and pro-Uncle-Tom approach to national discourse stunk like all puppets,” said Mugwadi.

“He was intolerant to contrary views and leaves a legacy of blocking those who disagreed with his MDC-CCC ideas.

“However, despite all that, we mourn a brother and Zimbabwean. Sorry!”

Former cabinet minister, Jonathan Moyo, pro-Zanu PF religious leaders, and political leaders such as CCC president, Nelson Chamisa and former Zanu PF youth leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu have all passed their condolences.