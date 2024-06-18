Shameless! Violence-accused Zanu PF member chants party slogan at Anglican pilgrims’ wake

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

The ruling Zanu PF is receiving backlash after its Central Committee member Isau Mupfumi chanted party slogans to mourners gathered at the site where a bus carrying Anglican church members caught fire.

Eight Anglican church members were burnt beyond recognition, over 50 were injured and two are missing.

The Passion Link Coaches bus which had 66 passengers on board was travelling from the Anglican church’s annual pilgrimage to Bernard Mizeki’s grave in Marondera.

With the burnt bus behind him, Mupfumi addressed mourners, chanting the slogan “2030 E.D anenge achipo” (in 2030 Mnangagwa will still be in power) ordering the low-spirited crowd to raise their voices.

The Zanu PF businessman who was arrested in May for public violence was in the company of Minister of Transport, Felix Mhona, who had visited the accident scene near Rusape, Manicaland.

“This is horrible and disgusting at all levels,” commented one tinomabwe.

Incensed, Pride Mkono wrote on X, “This is what happens when you have no shame or morality. It’s sickening to politick when families are mourning.”

Ex-cabinet minister Walter Mzembi commented,“@edmnangagwa you don’t need this kind of scumbug CC member Mupfumi campaigning for your 2030 agenda at a sad event like this; a bus accident funeral… This is out of turn.”

Meanwhile, the government has cancelled Passion Link Coaches operating license after investigations revealed the bus did not have a certificate of fitness.