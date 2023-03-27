Shanyai Football Tournament a success

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

RESORT town of Victoria Falls Friday came alive to sporting events as it hosted a football tourney which drew participants from Hwange, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls.

The football tournament was sponsored by Shanyai World, Diaspora Insurance and several other companies.

Nakaluba won the grand prize in the men’s category while Bulawayo’s Ubuntu Queens clinched the women’s coveted crown.

In a statement organisers hailed the event saying it brought to the fore talent that is innate in young people.

“Their performance was mesmerising to say the least, and full of amazing talented girls who are destined for higher success. Well done girls, and huge thank you for your love and dedication. Shanyai World is privileged to have you part of our inaugural tournament. May the Falls rain blessings upon your tournament crown.

“The tournament was a display of skill and talent, with players showcasing their prowess on the field. It was an opportunity for them to witness the excitement and passion of the football-loving community, who came together to cheer on their favorite teams.

“Overall, the event was a huge success, thanks to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in making it happen. The tournament provided an excellent opportunity for people to come together, celebrate, and enjoy the beautiful game of football. It is hoped that this event will become an annual tradition, uniting communities and promoting the sport in Zimbabwe,” read the statement.