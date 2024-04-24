Sharne Mayers on top of the game, as Lady Chevrons lose to Scotland

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

SHARNE Mayers’ century for Zimbabwe in the second innings could not help Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket team win against Scotland, as they lost by 32 runs in a Global T20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers warm-up match played in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe failed to chase Scotland’s 197 runs which was posted in the first innings with four wickets falling in the process.

Although they won, Scotland’s bowlers failed to break Zimbabwe’s opening bat women partnership of Sharne Mayers and Modester Mupachikwa as both retired after playing all 20 overs with a total of 165 runs.

Mayers recorded a century with 102 runs while Mupachikwa managed only 43 runs, a poor conversion rate which cost the team.

Tuesday’s match was Zimbabwe’s second and final warm-up match, ahead of the Qualifiers which kicks off on Thursday.

Lady Chevrons face Vanuatu in the opening game and Mayers believes they have to treat it like a final.

“Our goal is to qualify, at the end of the day is one game at a time.

“So our focus is now Vanuatu our first game against.

“We don’t know too much about them, so we have to be very tactically aware.

“Every team here has worked hard to be here, so we have to treat each game like a final because everyone is vying for a World Cup spot,” said Mayers after Tuesday’s game.

The Global T20 World Cup Qualifier is the final qualification stage for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup to be played in Bangladesh later this year.

The top two teams at the ten-team qualifying tournament will occupy the remaining two slots for the World Cup.

Zimbabwe is in group B together with Vanuatu, Netherlands, Ireland and United Arab Emirates while group A consists of Uganda, Sri Lanka, Thailand, USA and Scotland.