SHIRI: Belarus can help lift Zimbabwe’s export potential

By UK Bureau

INCREASED cooperation with Belarus can help boost Zimbabwe’s export capacity and general economic development, agriculture minister Perrence Shiri has said.

Shiri was one of the cabinet ministers who joined President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his visit to the eastern European country last week.

Speaking to Belarus media, Shiri said Zimbabwe had a lot to learn from toe former Soviet republic.

“Belarus is a country with a well-developed industry,” he said.

“It boasts modern agricultural technologies. We could learn from this experience.

“In Zimbabwe we face a number of tasks in the sphere of agriculture, in particular, mechanisation. And Belarus makes various machines, a broad choice of tractors.

“You also practice animal husbandry on an industrial scale. A whole range of avenues where we could work together fruitfully.”

There were also opportunities in establishing assembly plants for Belarus machines and vehicles which could also be sold into the wider southern Africa region.

According to Shiri, joint venture possibilities between the two countries were also being considered in meat and milk processing.