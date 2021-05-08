‘Shirtless’ Jah Master Inks ‘City Hopper’ Deal With BancABC

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

POPULAR Zimdancehall chanter, Jah Master real name Rodney Mashandure has inked a deal with BancABC for its “City Hopper” ambassadorial role.

As part of the contract, the ‘Hello Mwari’ hit-maker received a brand new car to literally hop from city to city promoting the financial institution’s local remittance service.

Images circulating on social media platforms, show the musician in his signature shirtless and suspenders dressing signing a contract with BancABC managing director, Lance Mambondiani.

In September last year, BancABC came under fire after using Jah Master’s trendy ‘Hello Mwari’ concept in its City Hopper adverts for ‘free’.

Jah Master announced the latest development on his social media platforms.

“Guys imbondiitaiwo makorokoto nhasi. The inauguration was on today and I am now the ambassador for CITY HOPPER in conjunction with BancABC Zimbabwe,” he wrote.