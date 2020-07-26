Shock as 70 Parirenyatwa Hospital staff members test positive for Covid-19

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

AUTHORITIES at Parirenyatwa Hospital have revealed 70 staff medical have tested positive for Covid-19 while urging the mandatory testing of all patients for the dreaded disease before admission into the government health facility.

In a statement Saturday, the hospital management said it believed the sharing of critical information with staff members was imperative as they fought the pandemic as a unit.

“For the period 9 June 2020 when the centre opened up to 25 July 2020, 60 Covid-19 positive patients have been admitted,” authorities said.

“For the period under review, 70 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, of which 64 are from non-Covid-19 areas while 6 work directly in the Covid Centre.

“We have recorded 8 deaths out of 60 patents who were admitted in the red zone.

“Of the bodies that were brought in dead, 13 tested positive for Covid-19.”

The hospital management went on to say resources permitting, all patients should be tested for Covid-19 before admission into wards.

“Those who test positive before admission should be admitted directly to the Covid centre,” it said.

“Further to exercising precautions while on duty, staff members should be wary of their conduct at home, and in the communities where they live.

“The rise in the community transmission is indicative of the fact the health care workers can potentially transmit the virus from their communities to fellow health care workers, patients and their families.

“Improved coordination in the management of Covid at the hospital is urgently required. This is so because there are lots of emerging and evolving issues.”

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has the largest Covid-19 Treatment and Care Centre in the country with a capacity of 425.

The hospital has escalated the testing of both staff members and patients in the red zone and Non-Covid-19 green zone.