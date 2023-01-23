Shock as Buhera woman crushes her two months old baby to death, claims ‘voices’ instructed her whilst praying

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A Buhera woman, Mary Rukobo (24) has been arrested on allegations of murdering one of her two infants by crashing his head against a rock.

Rukobo allegedly told fellow villagers that she heard voices instructing her to kill her children when she was praying.

One of her kids was lucky to survive after he was rushed to the hospital while the two-months old died on the spot.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Muzokomba have arrested Mary Rukobo (24) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 19 January 2023 at Mashangana Village, Buhera.

“The suspect allegedly confessed to some villagers that she crashed the heads of her two kids against a rock several times during a prayer session after hearing a voice to kill all the kids.

“One of the kids, Calvin Maputsa (2 months) sustained head injuries and died on the spot, while another kid (2) sustained a swollen head and was admitted at a Murambinda Mission Hospital, #notocrime” ZRP said.

Late last year in a similar incident, a Shamva man murdered his minor daughter in cold blood last year after he went into a ‘trance’ at his homestead in Madhishi Village, Shamva, the High Court heard recently.