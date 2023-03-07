Shock as Harare woman buries newly born baby alive

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A HARARE woman employed as a domestic worker in Mt Pleasant buried her newly born baby in her employers garden.

The baby was discovered a few moments after.

Melisa Mutafi’s baby is lucky to be alive after her employer rushed it to the hospital before a police report was filed.

Mutafi’s employer Hildaberta Rambwiwa had noticed some blood stains on her pavement and became suspicious before confronting her.

Mutafi (21) appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure facing charges of attempted infanticide.

She was released on free bail and remanded to May 9 to allow the prosecution to collect medical records from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The court heard on February 9, 2023, at around 05.45 am, Mutafi’s employer, Rambwiwa was advised by the security guard that he had seen blood stains on the pavement.

He further informed her that he suspected that Mutafi might be hiding something since he had seen her coming from the garden holding a hoe in her hand.

Rambwiwa then asked Mutafi what she had been doing in the garden to which she responded saying she was burying blood clots as she was experiencing heavy menstrual flows.

Rambwiwa then advised Mutafi to remove the soil from where she had allegedly hidden the blood clots using her hands and she complied.

Upon removing the top soil, they saw the newborn.

Rambwiwa then took the baby, wrapped it and proceeded to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where the baby was resuscitated.

She then filed a complaint with the police, leading to Mutafi’s arrest.