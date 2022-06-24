Shock as man spears brother to death 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

IN an incident that has left Zvimba villagers shocked, an enraged villager bludgeoned his younger brother to death with a spear following a quarrel.

The suspected killer, Adonia Makondo (35) was arrested for murder after fatally stabbing his brother, Tatenda Makondo (25) on Monday; once on the chest with a spear following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue at Farm 181, Zowa.

This Wednesday, Adonia was arraigned before Chinhoyi magistrate Batsirai Madzingira facing a murder charge as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The state is opposing bail arguing the accused person is facing a serious charge and that he stays at the same homestead as state witnesses.

The matter was remanded to July 8, 2022 for routine remand.