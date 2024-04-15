Shock as police seize corpse from Glenview family moments before burial after suspecting foul play

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

A GLENVIEW family was left shocked after Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers confiscated the body of their relative, leaving them with an empty coffin a few moments before burial.

Friends and relatives of the late James Kamutengure are struggling to cope with the grief of losing their loved one.

The incident has reportedly traumatised minors who watched as the drama unfolded.

Kamutengure succumbed to throat cancer last Friday and was scheduled for burial on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi said his office was yet to receive a report of the incident.

“As of now, I haven’t received any news from Glenview police concerning that matter, so I can’t comment on anything,” he said.

However, Kamutengure’s relatives said officers who collected the body did not disclose who authorised the seizure.

Sources close to the development said foul play is suspected in Kamutengure’s untimely death prompting the need for a postmortem to be conducted.

“We were collecting his burial order at the funeral parlour when we received a phone call from home informing us that the police had come to take James’ remains and had left an empty coffin at home. Everyone was shocked, “ said Kamutengure’s stepmother.

“The officers, we were told, cited foul play in James’ death,” she added.

One of the neighbours said, ” I have never witnessed such a thing in my life. We are anxious to see the outcome.”

Kamutengure grew up under the care of his stepmother after his biological mother remarried.

She said she is no longer comfortable since the rumour going around is pointing to her as a suspect.

The elderly woman is pleading for prayers and support from the community stating that her stepson’s death was equally affecting her.

Residents who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said they were eagerly awaiting postmortem results.