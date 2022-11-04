SHOCKING: Beer binge ends in tragedy as girl (16) stabs reveller to death

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

IN an incident that has left Hatcliffe residents in shock, a 16-year-old girl stabbed to death an imbiber during a beer binge night.

The female juvenile, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested for murder.

Deceased was identified as Amos Mhere aged 35.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the sad incident.

“On November 2, 2022, ZRP Borrowdale arrested a 16-year-old girl for murder which occurred on same day at around 2130 hours at the suspect’s residence at Premier Park, Hatcliffe, Harare.

“The victim, Amos Mhere (35) died on the spot after being stabbed on the chest with a kitchen knife following a misunderstanding during a beer drinking spree at a shebeen in Hatcliffe,” said Nyathi.