Shoplifting prisons officer fined $80; he stole goods worth $40

By Staff Reporter

MUTARE: A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer who tried to walk out of a local OK supermarket with unpaid for goods has been slapped with an $80 fine.

Moses Muchenje, 40, of Destiny, Natview Park, pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared last week before magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

Court heard that the stolen goods worth $40 were all recovered.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that Muchenje entered OK supermarket and loaded various grocery items onto a shopping trolley.

The goods included soap, margarine, mayonnaise, washing power, rice, sugar and popcorn.

Court heard that Muchenje then tried to walk out of the shop without paying for the goods but was intercepted by alert guards who asked to see his receipt.

Muchenje reportedly produced a fake receipt, leading to his subsequent arrest.