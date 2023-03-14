Short in the arm for women’s volleyball team

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

LOCAL poultry company Pango Africa has urged the corporate sector to aid in fighting drug and substance abuse among young girls by practising corporate social responsibility through partnering youth sports clubs.

Speaking at the sidelines, after donating jersey kits to Hammers women volleyball team, Pango Afrika Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Manhibi, said local companies have a role to play in fighting societal ills.

“We are in a dark period, in which many youths are entangled with drugs. Zimbabwe is no exception to this new pandemic, which has even become a national emergency.

“We are grateful for these young women’s dedication to volleyball, which is a positive way to stay engaged and to avoid drugs. Together, we can alleviate the effects drugs have on our society and ultimately eradicate them from our beautiful community,” he said.

Manhibi said Pango Afrika as part of its social responsibility pledges to support young women in any way possible to empower them so they stay away from drugs.

“We are committed to supporting young people in Zimbabwe so that you can reach your full potential,” said Manhibi.

Hammers founding chairperson Thomas Majahanjani said the donation will help the young women’s team in their volleyball journey.

“We are grateful for the support we have received, these uniform kits will be our home jersey for the 2023 volleyball season,” Majahanjani said.

Hammers team captain Constantine Njinga said the donation was a fulfilment of their hard work.

“We are grateful for this nice gesture. It has rejuvenated our zeal to work even harder and we are happy the hard work from last season is paying off and we are getting recognised for our talents,” Njinga said.

Pango Afrika, a locally owned company started its social footprint program in 2021.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company donated 118 volleyball kits to six Manicaland schools and one in Mashonaland East.