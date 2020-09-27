‘Show Us What Was Looted By G40’ – Kasukuwere

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

FORMER Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has challenged former Zanu PF allies accusing him and other G40 politicians of looting state resources to prove the claims.

Kasukuwere and other faction members of Zanu PF’s G40 are now in self-exile after they were hounded out of the country following a military coup that deposed the now late President Robert Mugabe from office in November 2017.

The other affected members are; Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao, Walter Mzembi, Mandi Chimene, and Godfrey Gandawa.

Kasukuwere said when they left government, the current administration labelled them as “criminals surrounding President Mugabe”.

However, the former local government minister wants President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to give evidence of what the “criminals” stole.

“We are yet to see what was stolen. It is a regrettable development, in my view, things could have been done differently and I still think that what happened needs to be corrected. What happened cannot be a feature that remains constant in the minds of our people,” Kasukuwere told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview from his South African base.

He said it was also wrong for the Zanu PF leadership to attack the former first lady, Grace Mugabe, and accuse her of having usurped executive authority from her then aging husband.

“They said the former first lady, Grace Mugabe then had assumed political authority and that she was making government decisions, which is far-fetched.

“From what I remember and what I know, decisions were made in Cabinet and that is where contestation of ideas started and ended,” Kasukuwere said.

He went on to accuse ministers and senior Zanu PF officials in the Mnangagwa administration of exhibiting “weak ideas” during the era of the now late Mugabe and had to rely on war veterans and the army for political support.

“People (cabinet ministers) would discuss and if you had a better idea or better viewpoint, that carried the day, but yes we could tell that there was uneasiness in some individuals who were then able to mobilise war veterans and secondly the army to over-come a political system,” the outspoken politician said while declining to mention any names.

“As a political player then, I don’t think the differences warranted that kind of intervention. I guess they became a way for those who just wanted power then to magnify the challenges.”