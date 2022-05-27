SHOWBIZ: What’s happening this weekend?

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round of up of this weekend showbiz events in the country and beyond.

FRIDAY

HARARE

Famous Junction; ZiFm Stereo presents the Old School Party with entertainment from Kimble Rogers, Tony Friday, Dj Ikonik Krimz, BoizDzeNoiz, Dj Munya and ZiJudgement Yard Etherton One Voice from 1500 hours.

Msasa; NAMA Award Winning celebrations for Chamvary at 186 Grill and Carwash Corner Mutare and Citroen Road with PowerFm DJs and guest artistes from 5pm till late.

SATURDAY

UNITED KINGDOM

Holiday Inn City Birmingham Centre; The 11th Edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards will be held from 6pm- UK time.

Wolverhampton; New Generation Entertainment presents the Zimbabwe Cup Clash with stand offs between Djs in amapiano, afrobeats and dancehall genres. Headline performances from Killer T and Enzo Ishall alongside UK based Quonfuzed, Xavier supported by Diaspora Insurance.

HARARE

Long Cheng Plaza; Kings Concert will be held at Woods Pub and Grill hosted by Hatipfeke Junk with South African hip hop star, Cassper Nyovest and Jah Prayzah.

Kingfisher Park; Tamba events Management presents Braai Out Zimbabwe with Dj Slim Activated and performances from artistes

Lake Harvest Sports Club; Toe to Tour Travels Presents Wild And Out Kariba Chillout with Freeman, HKD and the HKD BAND and others from 1300hours till late.

Dyssey Lodge; The Odyssey Ironman fitness and Sports Festival will take place with activities like Tug of War, Fitness and Strength Challenges and many more.

SUNDAY

HARARE:

Star Fm Gardens; Star Fm will be hosting In the Gardens a Sunday setting located 102 S.Mazorodze Road, Southern Harare with Dj Simpac and Iyati and entry is free from 10am to 5 pm. 10am to 5 pm.