Showbiz: What’s happening this weekend?

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round up of this weekend’s showbiz events in the country and beyond.

FRIDAY:

HARARE;

Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex; Alick Macheso’s album launch and birthday celebrations with performances from Baba Harare, Freeman HKD Boss, Sulu Chimbetu, Leonard Zhakata amongst others from 1600 hours till curfew.

Jazz 105; Ice and Roses presents Nox ‘Zaka Prince’ Guni and Tyfah as the Zim Tour progresses.

GWERU;

Milan Restaurant; Mbazo Entertainment presents goodvibes Friday with Freeman HKD Boss, Holy Ten, Kayflow, and many more and Dj, Skimbo, Dj Kid A, Dj Fellaz, Leefire and Mc Tiff with Masi, Zede and Newton as special guests.

SATURDAY:

HARARE:

Long Cheng Plaza; Woods Pub and Grill presents Trending Saturdays with Dj Nospa from Bulawayo as guest Dj and entertainment by C Skillz, Burtler, Klique and Mc Tatts.

Solomon’s Lifestyle Cafe;Mount Zion presents Stunner’s Homecoming together with Trevor Dongo, Xtra large and Ndunge Yut and music by Dj ZiintroNiix,Dj Skimarsh and Dj Rolo amongst others.

Tallas Gardens; Brothers in Arms (BIG) presents Saturday Sosho with Booze, Beats and BBQ introducing Dj Cocoa Babe with music by Mc Lessyyice, Luv Rscio, Errie and Tupsfrom 12pm.

Chitungwiza; Ice and Roses presents Nox ‘Zaka Prince’ Guni in Chitown together with Tyfah.

186 Grill and Car wash; Butterphly’s birthday party withPowerFM Dj’s and guest artists at corner Mutare Road and Citroen Road.

GWANDA;

Eyadini; Freeman HKD Boss and HKD Band will be live together with MC Gibbons & Kuda Master supported by Zhezhingtons, Afro Legacy, Ronnie B, Bry amongst Dj Wyqlif, Dj T Money, Dj Nick Soul and Virus Dj at the Phoenix Shisanyama .

SUNDAY

City Sports Bar; Monday Karaoke night will be launched on Sunday.