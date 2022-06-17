Showbiz: What’s happening this weekend?

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round up of this weekend’s showbiz events in the country.

FRIDAY

HARARE

Waterfall; Chop Chop Zindoga presents Alick Macheso and the Orchestra Mberikwazvo band after album launch show from 6pm till curfew.

Greendale; Nito’s Chill and grill presents The Winter Chill-Out with music by Dj Slim and Dj Soweto at 181 Ginio crossing mall, Kamfinsa from 12 pm till curfew.

HICC; Redefined with Vigilance band, 3G band and Shabbach the band will be live with Dj Iroq.

CHINHOYI;

Chinhoyi rank; Ninja’s Riddim Launch family show produced by Cashlibs City with performances from Kabhida, Troyman, MCB, Bongri Fayah, Stambo T, Chief Doctor, Dj Mad Anju, Baja and many more from 12pm.

SATURDAY

HARARE;

Gazaland Highfields; Major Island Beer Garden presents The Juke Box with Talking Guitars live on stage for an exclusive Winter party supported by Trey Jones, Skot and Astro on Decks at the Major Island Beer garden.

Alex Sports Club; Kanyama Kevin K’s Birthday soccer tournament with Americans Fc, Mupanda Fc, Jameson Fc, Cowboys Fc, Hustlers Fc and Royal Fc with 40 minutes per match for all teams and celebrations afterwards including braai and drinks from 1500 hours.

The Cork Bar; Dj Dave and Mark Hustler will be in Belgravia for a party starting from 1pm till late.Dzivarasekwa 2 shops; Hottical Saturdays presents I Ratty Royal Son ‘Mwana Wamambo’ ‘s birthday bash featuring Dylano, Jahnoz, Eyetal Fire and many more with featuring sounds from Famous 20, Fire Dot Com, Dj Ali Jones amongst others and will be hosted by Storm Yard Sound Zimbabwe with Heavy D and Smallz as special guests.

KARIBA;

Nyamhunga Stadium; Boss Ringo presents a Family show with live performances from Mambo Dhuterere and Jah Signal including Dj Edza B, Dj Selector Odza amongst others from 1400 hours till curfew.

KADOMA;

Kadoma Odyssey; Kadoma Odyssey presents Freeman ‘HKD’ Boss , Hkd Band and Killer T backed by Dj Dee Nosh and Dj Knox will be live on stage .

BULAWAYO;

Queens Sports Club; The Boundary presents winter Carnival models pre-party featuring Dj Liz supported by Resident Dj’s from 6pm till late.

SUNDAY

HARARE;

Long Cheng Plaza; Vee Mhofu and Dziva Rembira will be live at the Bar Rougie in Belvedere from 6pm till late.