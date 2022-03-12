SHOWBIZ: What’s happening this weekend?

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round-up of the weekend’s biggest showbiz events around the country.

SATURDAY:

HARARE: Zimpraise lead singer Nicholas Chirunga is set to launch his fourth album titled ‘Gwenya’ in Chitungwiza at Limbani Shopping Centre.

Elsewhere in the capital, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe is hosting an art exhibition dubbed #BreakTheBias which is celebrating the International Women’s Day in partnership with the Embassy of lreland which started last Friday is still running and for the whole month of March.

KWEKWE: The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art, Recreation, The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and artists from the Midlands have united to host a fundraising birthday bash for Bob Nyabinde who turned 67 this week.

SUNDAY:

HARARE: The country’s most followed Tick-tockers Coolman, Kelly, Byron, Bibo and Pman will be hosted on Sunday afternoon at Woods Pub & Grill, Long Cheng Plaza for a feel-good music and food.

BULAWAYO: Professional male model Kampira is set to launch a book titled ‘How to become a professional model’ at Open Eye Studio.