SHOWBIZ: What’s happening this weekend?

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round-up of the weekend’s biggest showbiz events around the country.

FRIDAY:

Baba Harare will be performing together with Mai Titi at Theatre ln Parks from 7p.m to 10p.m as the event is being hosted by Rooftop Promotions together with Dollarbill Entertainment.

SATURDAY:

HARARE: Wanai is set to perform at Apple Café to wind up the Women’s Month, together with Bira Remadzisahwira Promotions under leadership of Nyasha ‘Machembere’ Dope.

A Shisha party is being hosted under the theme “Exhale Festival” at the Long Chen Adult Park which will be starting at midday till curfew hours as Hillzy and Garry Mapanzure take the stage featuring top club wheel-spinners like Dj C Skillz, Mc Nu-Vyb, Judgement yard and others.

SOUTH AFRICA: Masotha and Sungura Masters will be returning to South Africa to perform at Allen Ndoda’s show at the Hillbrow Theatre.

SUNDAY:

HARARE: Sasha Madhuve is set to perform at Apple Café also for the end of the Women’s month after Wanai performs on Saturday.