SHOWBIZ: Whats happening this weekend?

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round-up of the weekend’s biggest showbiz events around the country.

FRIDAY

HARARE:

Feli Nandi will be holding the ‘Friday Night with Feli Nandi’ at Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre with BaKevy the comic MC hosting from 6pm to 9 pm.

SATURDAY:

HARARE:

The Dope Party celebrating its first anniversary will be hosted by Madam Boss and Fally Ipupa Junior at HICC with live performances from Freeman ‘HKD Boss’ , Winky D, Buffalo Souljah, Sandra Ndebele and many more.

Elsewhere, South African singer and actress Kelly Khumalo is set to perform at Mai Titi’s wedding scheduled for this weekend.

At the Steven Magolis Resort, Chilspot records will be performing with artists like Bazooker, Pumacol, Ras Celeb and Mounge Yut and will be offering activities from 4pm to 9pm.

Mr Mbare known as Kinna has a birthday bash at the Harare Gardens at 2pm till curfew with performances from Zimdancehall artistes.

Mental Health Expo hosted by the Women’s Gallery and National Education Cultural Trust Zimbabwe at the Old Hararians Sports Club with performances from Nyasha David, Holy 10, Feli Nandi and many more as well as activities will be offered for mind refreshment.

KidsCan Zimbabwe is holding an event “The Mud Run” sponsored by Husqvarna at Mt Pleasant Sports Club as a fundraising initiative.

Meanwhile, ‘Madzibaba’ Nicholas Zakaria’s 29th studio album will be launched at Nyaradzo Events in Houghton Park titled “Musabvunda”.

BULAWAYO:

Black Diamond returns to the City of Kings to perform at the Boundary, marking his second visit in Bulawayo.

MUTARE:

Mutare Music Awards are set for Queens Hall to acknowledge artistes from eastern border city with performances from local artists.

SUNDAY:

