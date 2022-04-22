SHOWBIZ: What’s happening this weekend?  

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round-up of the weekend’s biggest showbiz events around the country and beyond.

FRIDAY

HARARE

Dreams Night Life; Gigi Lamayne , South Africa’s finest will be live at the Fiva Fest from 1800hours till curfew, hosted by Dj Rimo, Snizzle, Dj Skyy, Mc Cut and Dj Tiny.

SATURDAY

HARARE

Harare Showground: Family show with performances from Alick Macheso , JeanMaster, Amadhuwe Sasha, Dj Sqila and Police band at the Andy Miller Hall from 2pm to 11pm.

Mabelreign: Uncle Waffles featuring Anita Jackson, Chucknosis and many more will be live in Harare at the Reserve bank sports club from 12 midday till midnight.

Alex Sports Club: Enzo Ishall and Garry Tight will be performing at the Hangover Zimbabwe sharing the stage with Jerry Springer, Dj Cesh, Dj Klique, King Her, Langton B and Purple Haze from 12 pm till late.

Harare gardens: The mental health show hosted by Rose will be taking place with performances from artists such as Holyten and Volt Bahgamasy, Kikky Badas, Saintfloew, Mc Tatts and many more .

Long Cheng Plaza: Wood Pub and Grill presents Brunch with Zimtiktokers second edition hosted by Kelz0002 from 2pm to 8 pm.

GWERU

Mkoba stadium; Midlands charity show ‘Its just a family funday and after party featuring Fantan , levels and Rhibhe from 9 am till midnight with performances from Poptain, Jah Master, Bazooker, Pumacol, and many more . Events include braai, horse riding, jumping castle, heli drill water slides and many more.

MUTARE

Cautauld Theatre; Young Ice Music presents the ‘Made In Mutare’ album launch which will be supported by Diamond boys, Mystery, Edge Sparta, Lisa Afonso and many more and Dj Mshez, Dj Marvel , Dj Man Gee and others from 2pm till late.

SUNDAY

Kadoma Park; ‘Nothing but chilled vibes with family’ every Sunday with a surprise artist and jazzmatic live performances including Eat n’lick-jumping castle, braai, cold drinks and beer. The concert will be featuring Djs like Dj Slacter, Sancho, Crazy K, Temza, Dj Ronnie, Dj Skinner and Dj Mashie. Artists include Sparta, Cjah Matsotsi, Grilla Dydza and many more.